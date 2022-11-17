RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh police officer was hit head-on in a collision on Wednesday night.

At approximately 9:51 p.m., the Raleigh Police Department responded to a three-vehicle wreck involving a Raleigh police officer on Poole Road near Donald Ross Drive in east Raleigh.

Officers on the scene confirmed that the officer was transported to WakeMed Raleigh with non-life-threatening injuries.

A male juvenile driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation indicates that two of the vehicles collided head-on.

Poole Road and Donald Ross Drive will be closed during the investigation, and drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.