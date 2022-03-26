CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An off-duty Charlotte police officer is being hailed after helping a woman who went into labor deliver a baby, the department said on Saturday.

Officer M. Brennan was helping direct traffic while she was off-duty around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday when someone in a vehicle frantically flagged her down, according to the department.

Brennan observed a woman who had gone into labor and immediately began to assist her. With one push, the baby successfully arrived and was wrapped in a blanket and placed on the mothers’ chest for skin-to-skin contact.

“I am a mother,” the officer later said. “I have children too. I am glad I was there at the right time to help.”