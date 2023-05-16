WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A CMPD officer was apprehended after a domestic violence incident in Wrightsville Beach on Sunday, according to the department.

Nakeya Nelson, a school resource officer for the Education Outreach & Youth Services Division, is charged with assault and battery.

Nakeya Nelson (Courtesy: New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities said pending the outcome of their internal investigation, Nelson will be placed on administrative leave from her current assignment at Randolph Middle School.

Officials say she was hired in October 2014.

Another person was arrested due to the incident, according to reports.

Chief Johnny Jennings released the following statement regarding the situation:

“Yesterday, one of our officers was arrested during a domestic violence situation in New Hanover County. The CMPD will continue to gather all the facts about this incident, and we will allow Internal Affairs to conduct a full investigation. Our officers and their actions are scrutinized heavily in and out of the uniform because of their profession. However, we hold them to a high standard, and any time their actions fall short of those standards, they will be held accountable.”