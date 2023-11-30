FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Fayetteville Police Department announced one of their own has been charged and arrested on Wednesday.

Fayetteville Police Chief Kemberle Braden and executive staff spoke on this matter during a meeting late Wednesday night.

Chief Braden said an employee with Fayetteville Police Department came forward on Sunday with information about another employee.

An investigation led to FPD officer Tamyra Billings, 31, being arrested on Wednesday, Chief Braden said. Billings is on administration leave with pay, pending the outcome of the internal investigation. The internal investigation is separate from the criminal investigation.

Chief Braden said Billings violated her oath as a police officer by conspiring with another individual involved in criminal activity.

According to the Chief Braden, Billings is being charged with the following:

Two counts of misdemeanor obstruction of justice

One count of willfully failing to discharge duties

One count of misdemeanor possession of marijuana

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is in the process of reviewing this case to see whether or not any additional federal charges will be appropriate, Chief Braden said.

According to Fayetteville police, Billings was hired in October 2021.