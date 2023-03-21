FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are investigating a homicide after responding to a domestic disturbance.

Officers said they responded to the domestic disturbance around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the 100 block of Enoch Avenue.

Upon arrival, police said they saw an injured woman outside the home and a deceased person was found inside.

Police are not releasing the deceased person’s name until the family is notified.

Officers said this did not appear to be random and there does not appear to be a threat to the public.

No one has been charged yet, police said.

If you know anything, call contact Detective R. Vernon at (910) 729-2525 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).