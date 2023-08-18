CROWDERS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An 18-year-old was located Thursday after going missing Wednesday at Crowders Mountain, according to the Gaston County Police.

The incident began Wednesday, Aug. 16, when the person was reported missing, and North Carolina Park Rangers found the subject’s car at the Crowders Mountain State Park.

A search began in the area, and rangers asked for assistance from the Gaston County Police Drone Unit.

Police say after a short time, rangers heard the person yelling for help, and the drone unit was able to pinpoint the exact location of the subject.

Area where the missing person was located (Courtesy: GCPD drone)

Emergency personnel conducting rescue (Courtesy: GCPD drone)

Emergency personnel conducting rescue (Courtesy: GCPD drone)

Emergency personnel conducting rescue (Courtesy: GCPD drone)

According to officials, that person was in a ‘remote area’ of the mountain and had medical distress.

The drone guided rescue personnel in and helped GEMS get eyes on the patient to determine a treatment and rescue plan, which were both successful.