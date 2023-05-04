CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 20-year-old man accused of taking part in numerous street takeover events in Charlotte was arrested after a brief foot chase, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Street Takeover (CMPD)

Police said Ethan Copeland was located Wednesday and taken into custody. His white Ford Mustang was also seized.

Copeland is charged with two counts of reckless driving and one count of felony flee to elude.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has stepped up its efforts to crack down on street takeovers around the city.

Last week, police announced an arrest and four citations related to the events.

A 19-year-old driver reportedly turned himself in earlier this week, police said.

Officers have responded to numerous sites of street racing and street takeovers over the course of the last few months, including one series of takeovers involving hundreds of vehicles across Charlotte at various sites.

Several instances have been reported outside the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Uptown.

Since February, 42 vehicles have been towed, 85 citations have been issued, and 14 people have been arrested related to the street takeover crackdown.