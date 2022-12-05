DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham church pastor has been removed from his position after he was arrested on child sex charges last week, according to church officials.

David Keandre Dixon, 37, was arrested by Raleigh police at his home in Raleigh on Thursday, records show.

Dixon is facing charges from Durham County that include indecent liberties with a child and statutory sex offense with a child 15 or younger, according to the Raleigh/Wake City-County Bureau of Identification.

On Friday, the Durham County Detention Center listed Dixon as an inmate being held on a $10 million secured bond.

Social media accounts indicate he’s a pastor at Kingdom City Life Empowerment Church at 1100 Holloway St. in Durham.

However, Sunday evening, an official with the Victory Christian International Fellowship of Churches addressed the issue with Dixon.

Mario L. Davis, the presiding bishop and chief apostle with Victory Christian International Fellowship of Churches, said in an email that Dixon was removed from “all official capacities.”

No other information was released.

Dixon has a court appearance set for Monday in Durham County.