CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Hickory woman is indicted on wire fraud charges for embezzling more than $1.5 million from the clients of a law firm where she was employed, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

From 2007 to 2021, Jennifer Elaine Roarke, 54, was employed as an assistant and a paralegal for a law firm in Hickory, North Carolina.

The indictment alleges, from 2015 to 2021, Roarke misused her access and position with the law firm to embezzle more than $1.5 million from the law firm’s clients.

Roarke made hundreds of unauthorized wire transfers from bank accounts associated with the law firm’s clients’ trusts into bank accounts controlled by Roarke. She allegedly used the money to pay for personal items and to make mortgage, car, and credit card payments.

The wire fraud charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and a $250,000 fine.