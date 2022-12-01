STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Statesville Police say a man and woman took part in the sexual abuse of a child for two years.

Statesville Police received a report of a child sex abuse case on Nov. 17. Police say Charlie Weaver had been sexually abusing a child for approximately two years.

During the investigation, police say Kayla Hall failed to disclose the first incident after the child told her. By not reporting the abuse, Hall allowed it to happen for those two years, police said.

Dove House officials interviewed the child and learned about seven incidents of sexual abuse. With the interview and evidence collected, SPD Investigator Beck took out warrants for Weaver and Hall on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old Weaver was arrested on Nov. 23 by Yadkinville Police. Officials charged him with seven counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child and issued a $500,000 secure bond.

Beck arrested Hall, 29, on Nov. 29 and charged her with seven counts of Felony Child Abuse. Hall got a $200,000 secure bond.