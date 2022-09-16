DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Nicole Taybron, 40, was arrested Wednesday on drug charges and Durham County officials confirmed Taybron is an employee of Bull City United, a team of violence interrupters and outreach workers.

According to an arrest affidavit, Taybron was arrested for possession with intent to sell and deliver crack cocaine.

Taybron was released from the Durham County jail on Wednesday on an unsecured bond.

Durham County officials would not comment on the arrest, but a county spokesperson confirmed that Taybron is currently a member of Bull City United and she was hired to be an outreach worker on September 6.

Bull City United of Durham (CBS 17/Crystal Price)

County officials would not say if she has been suspended from the program.

CBS 17 went to Taybron’s address listed on the arrest affidavit to get a comment, but there was no answer at the door.

According to Durham County’s approved budget for fiscal year 2022-23, Durham County budgeted to spend $337,043 on operational costs and onboarding new staff for Bull City United.

The county also budgeted $60,000 for new vehicles for the program.

Last month, Durham County commissioners voted to spend $6 million to purchase the old Boys & Girls Club building on Pettigrew Street so Bull City United and two other organizations could be moved into this new space.

Durham County employs the violence interrupters and outreach workers to conduct mediations in six different areas in the community and to stop shootings.

Many of the members do have criminal histories and one of the required skills to be an outreach worker is to have experience in “high-risk street activity.”

CBS 17 asked the county what kind of background work they do on these employees before they are sent in the community stop the violence, but we are still waiting to hear back.

Durham City Council members voted last year to spend almost $1 million to help the county expand the Bull City United program.

CBS 17 reached out to Durham City Councilman Mark-Anthony Middleton about the recent arrest, and he said that one arrest is not a reflection of the entire program.

“While I am saddened to learn of this arrest, without knowing anything about the person’s guilt or innocence, I remain convinced of the value of the dangerous and critical work of Bull City United,” Middleton said. “The arrest of one person is no more an indictment on the work of an entire organization than the conviction of a corrupt legislator is a repudiation of our whole democracy.”