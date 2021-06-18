North Carolina opens eligibility for ‘Your Shot at $1 Million’ vaccine lottery to more people

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — The first drawing for North Carolina’s “Your Shot at $1 Million” vaccine lottery is set for Wednesday, and now even more people will be eligible.

On Friday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that North Carolinians vaccinated by the Veterans Administration and through the Tribal Health Program will be included.

“Thanks to our partners across the state, we are now able to include veterans vaccinated through the VA and American Indians vaccinated by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians,” said NC Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen. “Everyone can protect themselves and their community while also getting a chance to win a million dollars. It’s a win-win.”

Entries close at midnight Sunday, and the first drawing is scheduled for Wednesday.

The drawings will run from Wednesday until Aug. 4. Drawings will take place every other week on Wednesdays. New entries will close at midnight on the Sunday prior to the Wednesday drawing.

Four vaccinated North Carolinians ages 18 and older will win $1 million each, and four North Carolinians ages 12 to 17 will win up to $125,000 towards tuition for post-secondary education.

Anyone who has already received at least one dose of vaccine will receive one entry into the drawing. Anyone who gets vaccinated now, since the announcement of the lottery, will receive two entries.