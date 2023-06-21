(WGHP) — So far, the summer of 2023 has gotten off to a mild start. We have yet to record 90 degrees officially in the Triad as of this writing. Still, it is doubtful that this will be a year without a summer.

Can you imagine a year without a summer? Most people do not know about this, but many historians consider 1816 to be the year without a summer.

In April of 1815, on the opposite side of the world in Indonesia, Mount Tambora‘s eruption was 76 times greater than the huge Mt. St. Helens eruption in 1980 that many refer to today.

Panoramic view of the Mount Tambora in Indonesia. (Getty Images)

Mt. St. Helens put out 1/4 mile of ejecta—meaning the stuff that is thrown out by a volcano, meteor impact or stellar explosion—compared to 19 with the 1815 eruption.

Before the eruption, the mountain was more than 13,000 feet tall, afterwards it was 9,300 feet. Concussions were felt 1,000 miles away and the sound, 1,700 miles. European settlements thought it was cannon fire, and they dispatched soldiers and ships. Homes for 40 miles collapsed from the weight of the ash.

All vegetation died, and 92,000 people were killed. It took 5 years for vegetation to return to within 250 miles of the eruption.

It was the largest eruption in modern times.

Volcanic eruptions can punch huge amounts of gasses and dust high into the atmosphere. These take months to circulate the globe and years to settle out. This blocks solar radiation and, in turn, cools the earth. The entire world was cooler in 1816.

This also caused the jet stream to dip more and brought in cooler air masses during the summer months.

Some areas were as much as 7 degrees cooler than normal, while most of the world was 1-2 degrees below.

Here in North Carolina, the Moravians kept the best records, and they report we had heat in June and then it became unusually stormy in July. Early August was hot, but then an unusual frost hit our state on Aug. 22 that was then followed by drought. This combination killed many crops and threatened lives in North Carolina.

Farther north, parts of New England had snow during the summer months, and crop yields dropped by as much as 90%. They had frost every month of the summer, and 6 inches of snow fell in New York on June 6 and 7. Boston had flurries reported, the latest on record. Cabot, Vermont, had 18 inches of snow on June 8.

By the way, there was an even greater volcano more than 600,000 years ago at Yellowstone. We don’t know what kind of impact that had, but it was 15 times stronger than the one that caused the year without a summer and was closer to home, right here in the US.