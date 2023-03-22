RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing boy.

An Amber Alert was issued on Wednesday for 3-year-old Malakai Blake Greene.

He is around three feet tall and weighs 45 pounds. He has blonde hair and hazel eyes with an unknown scar on the left side of his face and a skin tag on his right ear.

Malakai is believed to be with 25-year-old Alyssa Greene. She is five feet and five inches tall and weighs 220 pounds.

She has red hair and green eyes.

Deputies are searching for a gray 2012 Dodge Journey with a license plate that reads KAW-7288. They believe the vehicle is headed to Charlotte.

If you have any information regarding this case, call the RCSO immediately at (828) 286-2911 or call 911 or HP.