CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The officer in a patrol vehicle that illegally passed a stop school bus while a student exited has been cited, Concord Police said on Monday.
Sgt. Matthew Willet, who, according to a social media post from April 2021, has been with the department for over 15 years, was placed on administrative duty while the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Video shows a 15-year-old student getting off the school bus and nearly being hit by his police vehicle passing on the right.
Even more shocking was that the SUV was a marked Concord Police cruiser.
“When I saw that, it’s like my heart sank,” said the 15-year-old’s grandma, Joyce Palmerin. “What was he doing while he was driving? Knowing that he is a man to be out here to protect us.”