HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — More information is being released about a crash in which officials say two people were killed during a Hickory police chase.

So far, no charges have been filed against a Hickory police officer, 24-year-old Atia Shamseldin, who was involved in a fatal crash last year, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP).

Scene of deadly crash, Queen City News Scene of deadly crash, Queen City News Scene of deadly crash, Queen City News

An updated NCSHP report was released Tuesday, January 16, stating that the driver of the other vehicle in the wreck, 38-year-old Cynthia Lail, had drugs in her system and was impaired.

On September 8, 2023, authorities say Officer Shamseldin tried to stop a motorcycle on U.S. 70 near 4th Street SW for careless and reckless driving and failing to display a license plate, but the motorcycle did not stop.

Hickory Police say Officer Shamseldin chased the motorcycle with blue lights and sirens. As the two vehicles neared the intersection of U.S. 70 and 13th Street SW, a Honda Odyssey minivan drove into the intersection on a green light and was hit by the police SUV.

The impact of the crash caused the police SUV and the minivan to cross the center of the road and land in a culvert on the left side of the road, authorities say. Both Officer Shamseldin and a Hickory Police applicant in the police SUV had minor injuries.

Chanceler Timothy Johnson (Courtesy: Hickory PD)

According to officials, Hickory resident Cynthia Lail, the driver of the minivan, died at the scene. Her 12-year-old son, Michael Lail, who was in the van, died at a hospital two days later.

Officer Shamseldin is estimated to have been driving at 95 miles per hour and Lail at 10 miles per hour when the crash happened, according to the NCSHP report. Officer Shamseldin was placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

Officials say the driver of the motorcycle, 24-year-old Chanceler Johnson, fled the area. Johnson later turned himself in and is charged with two counts of felony elude arrest in a motor vehicle causing death.

The NCSHP Collision Reconstruction Unit report is still pending.