RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On May 7, 37-year-old Reuel Rodriguez Nunez was fatally shot while throwing Molotov cocktails at patrol cars and Raleigh police officers at the department’s Southeast District Station at 2800 Rock Quarry Road.

Since that day, video of the incident has been released, radio traffic between officers was shared with the public, and the Raleigh Police Department released its 5-day investigative report of the incident.

Nunez’s family also made demands that officer P.W. Coates be fired and have his certification stripped as a law enforcement officer.

On Monday, just over five months since Nunez was shot by in the officer-involved shooting, investigation findings were released by the NC State Bureau of Investigation.

In its conclusion, the SBI’s report found that “Prior to Officer Coates arriving on scene and engaging Mr. Nunez, officers on scene had legal justification in using force.”

The report further said, “Officer Coates’ conduct does not change the analysis of whether lethal use of force was lawful. Mr. Nunez posed a threat of imminent deadly harm to the officers and to other members of the public.”

In rehashing the evidence and timeline of the events, SBI shared the following in its analysis:

Nunez positioned himself and his vehicle in the parking lot of the substation, not far from the busy roadway of Rock Quarry Rd.

He proceeded to ignite and throw cups of inflamed liquid at responding law enforcement officers despite repeated commands to stop

Within a period of three minutes, approximately 30 commands to stop were given to Nunez

At this time, he persisted in throwing an additional four cups of inflamed liquid towards officers

An unattended law enforcement vehicle was caught on fire

At any time, Nunez could have turned his attacks toward vehicles passing by on Rock Quarry Rd.

Ultimately, the SBI report concluded Nunez posed a threat of imminent deadly harm to the officers and to other members of the public.