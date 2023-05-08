ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WNCN) — Two detention officers, including one from Hope Mills, are among 11 people charged after investigators say drugs were being smuggled into a Bladen County jail.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that 57-year-old Kenneth James Smith is charged with providing contraband to an inmate.

Deputies say Smith and the other officer charged — 26-year-old Dakota Walker Rabon, of Bladenboro, who additionally faces 10 counts of felony conspiracy — are no longer employed by the department.

“When our office was notified of the problem we jumped in immediately on the investigation,” Bladen County Sheriff James A. McVicker said, adding that he “will not tolerate this type of behavior.”

Investigators with the office’s vice and narcotics unit say they found out in early February that illegal contraband was being delivered to and sold at the Bladen County Detention Center.

They say inmates and detention officers were responsible for arranging those deliveries to the detention center.

Of the nine inmates charged, five are from the CBS 17 viewing area:

Vincent Lamont Harris, 26, of Oxford, is charged with selling Schedule VI controlled substances, delivering Schedule VI controlled substances, conspiring to sell/deliver Schedule VI controlled substances, possession of controlled substances on jail premises and possession of a weapon by a prisoner.

Michael Monroe Williams, 31, of Fayetteville, was charged with selling Schedule VI controlled substances, delivering Schedule VI controlled substances and possession of controlled substances on jail premises.

Nazeer Dijon Vick, 32, of Wilson, faces nine counts of felony conspiracy, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI controlled substances, four counts of resisting public officer, possession of a weapon by a prisoner and possession of tobacco by an inmate.

Quatavious Arnez Hunter, 30, of Rocky Mount, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI controlled substances and two counts of felony conspiracy.

Bionca Lynesha Bynum, 29, of Rocky Mount, is currently wanted for two counts of felony conspiracy.