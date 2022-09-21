North Carolina newcomer says he will support his 2 children with $1 million win (credit: NC Education Lottery)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Less than a week after relocating to North Carolina, Jeremy Hartzell, of Asheville, bought a $10 scratch-off and won a $1 million lottery prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I came here to rent, but now I’m coming here to buy,” Hartzell said.

Hartzell, 25, bought his lucky Big Cash Payout ticket from Quick Mart on U.S. 25/70 in Marshall.

“I just felt an urge to buy a scratch-off,” Hartzell said.

Hartzell, who is a father of two, said he wants to use the money to help support his children.

“This couldn’t have come at a better time in my life,” he said.

When Hartzell arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize, he had a decision to make. He could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000.

He chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $426,063.

