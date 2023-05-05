DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A murder suspect in Durham who was out of jail on bond was charged with stealing a firearm and having drugs, according to the Durham Police Department.

On Monday, police said Devante Brandon, 30, was arrested after a traffic stop. Officers said Brandon was out on bond for nine other charges, including murder.

He was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possessing marijuana and was cited for traffic violations.

According to Durham County Jail records, he is being held under no bond.