NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Nash County mother is facing charges after attempting to light her son on fire, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday shortly after 6:30 a.m., deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to the 4800 block of Mike Lane in reference to an active disturbance between family members.

Deputies determined that Latisha McDonald, 33, poured lighter fluid on her four-year-old son’s bed and tried to light the bed and child on fire.

Another older juvenile sibling was present during the incident, deputies said. The older sibling intervened and removed the lighter.

A few moments later, Nash County deputies arrived on-scene and took McDonald into custody under an emergency Involuntary Commitment Order. The children were then placed in the Nash County Department of Social Services.

The Nash County District Attorney’s Office issued arrest warrants for first-degree attempted murder, first-degree attempted arson and felony child abuse.

Other than the siblings, deputies said four other juveniles were present in the home at the time of the crime. All juvenile children are currently in the custody of Nash County DSS, officials confirmed.

McDonald is currently at UNC Nash pending medical and mental treatment. The sheriff’s office said the warrants will be served once she is released from the hospital.

The investigation remains ongoing.