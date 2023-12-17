GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A mother was pinned by a tree after she and her children were struck by a vehicle in the Gastonia Walmart parking lot, police say.

The incident occurred at 6:50 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, at the store on East Franklin Blvd., according to the Gastonia Police Department.

The mother, Shellie Williamson, died Sunday morning, according to Gaston County officials.

GPD officers say a minivan being driven by an elderly female struck a mother and her two children. The mother was pinned against a tree by the van, and the children, both minors, were thrown aside.

Officers say three patients were transported to the hospital, and the mother sustained life-threatening injuries. Gastonia Fire and Gaston Emergency Medical Services treated all patients.

The Gastonia Police Department is asking for any witnesses to contact Officer A. Carpenter or Officer A. Brack at 704-866-6702 with any information.