LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — An Erwin mother has been charged after her infant was sent to a hospital for a fentanyl overdose.

Around 10:42 p.m. on Friday, Harnett County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Betsy Johnson Hospital in Dunn in reference to a child overdose, according to the sheriff’s office.

The 10-month-old boy arrived at the hospital in critical condition. Medical personnel treated him with multiple doses of Narcan until his breathing stabilized.

Investigators responded and later conducted a search warrant at his home and discovered a white powdery substance scattered on the bed where he was reported to have suddenly passed out, the sheriff’s office said.

The State Bureau of Investigations was requested and responded to decontaminate and collect the substance. The SBI also tested the powder and determined it to be fentanyl.

The mother of the child, 32-year-old Adrian Deanna Moore was arrested and charged with felony negligent child abuse with serious bodily injury, and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

Moore is being held on a $225,000 bond in the Harnett County Detention Center.

The Department of Social Services has assumed custody of the child who remains in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Cape Fear Valley Hospital in Fayetteville.

This investigation is still open and there is the potential for additional charges, the sheriff’s office said.

This is the second child overdose in a week in Harnett County. On Nov. 28, a one-year-old boy in Spring Lake ingested fentanyl and was revived by Narcan administered by EMS personnel. His mother was also charged.