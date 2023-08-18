HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A resident of the Budget Inn in Henderson was arrested for having several units of crack, marijuana and heroin, according to the Henderson Police Department.

On Tuesday, officers served a narcotics search warrant at the Budget Inn located at 1727 North Garnett Street in Henderson.

While the search warrant was executed, police said they found 100 dosage units of heroin, 6.8 grams of marijuana, crack cocaine, drug manufacturing equipment and $1,754.25 in cash were seized.

Tecory Hester, 43, is a resident of the Budget Inn and was the focus of the investigation. Police said he was arrested at the scene.

Hester was charged with:

One count of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin

Felony possession of cocaine

Simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

One count of maintaining a dwelling place for a controlled substance

He was transported to the Vance County Detention Center and received a $50,000 secured bond and posted it before arriving at the detention center.