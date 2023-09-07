APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — An Apex mother gave her four-year-old son a birthday surprise he’ll never forget, and it all started with a simple social media post.

For Jen Burns’ son Jackson, Friday is definitely his favorite day of the week — because it’s trash day.

The little boy, who’s obsessed with garbage and yard waste trucks, received a special surprise Wednesday morning for his birthday. Workers from The Town of Apex Yard Waste Division, GFL Environmental and the Apex Police Department arrived at their home in large trucks and vehicles to celebrate Jackson’s special day.

(Courtesy of Jen Burns)

(Courtesy of Jen Burns)

(Courtesy of Jen Burns)

(Courtesy of Jen Burns)

(Courtesy of Jen Burns)

Burns had posted a photo of Jackson in a neighborhood group and the community wanted to make his dreams come true. Burns is overwhelmed with gratitude for the way the Apex community and public workers came together for her son’s birthday.

“I am completely overwhelmed and in awe at how our community, strangers, literally moved mountains to make his birthday one we will never forget. The Town of Apex Public Works, GFL, and the Apex PD (thank you Jake and Victoria) my mama heart is so full!” Burns said in a message to CBS 17.