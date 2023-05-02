HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Hope Mills mom is facing a murder charge, among others, in the death of her 8-month-old baby, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Deputies said the incident happened in October.

Jana Gabrielle Shaw, 21, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury on her 8-month-old baby, who law enforcement is not naming.

Deputies said the baby died at UNC Chapel Hill Medical Center on Oct. 21. However, the sheriff’s office did not say how the baby sustained the injuries or arrived at the medical center.

Shaw is currently being held without bond at the Cumberland County Detention Center and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.

Deputies did not say why it took nearly seven months for charges to be filed.