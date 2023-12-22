MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Morrisville mother is facing charges of negligent child abuse and murder after allegedly starving her son on Wednesday, according to arrest warrants.

Morrisville police said on Wednesday at 5:35 p.m., officers were called to the 1100 block of Craigmeade Drive regarding a 10-year-old boy who was unresponsive. Officers performed CPR but the child could not be revived.

Police said it was determined that significant time had passed since the child’s death due to the state of the body.

The investigation uncovered suspected abuse and neglect which contributed to the child’s death. Police said an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday morning.

On Thursday, Priyanka Tiwari, 33, of Morrisville, was arrested for murder and negligent child abuse with serious bodily injury.

Wake County arrest warrants stated that on Wednesday, Tiwari “starved her 10-year-old son showing a reckless disregard for human life.” The warrants also allege that she “feloniously did of malice aforethought kill and murder” her 10-year-old son.

She was transported to the Wake County Detention Center on Thursday morning and received no bond. Tiwari will appear in court on Thursday afternoon.