FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Vadis McDonald, 93, said she’s been bombarded with calls weekly from people wanting to buy her mobile home park.

Her family started Smith Mobile Home Park at least 50 years ago. It’s one of two mobile home parks that sit near the entrance of Fayetteville Regional Airport, a property she wants her son and grandchildren to inherit.

“I’ve already wrote up my will that he is going to get this property,” McDonald said.

She believes she could be forced to sell the property if both Cumberland County and the City of Fayetteville follow through on an ordinance they agreed to approve.

“We have no idea where we would go and you know how high property is now,” she said.

(Justin Moore/CBS 17)

The City of Fayetteville recently adopted the new mobile home ordinance. It prevents current mobile homes that sit near the airport from being replaced if they are moved or damaged. even though there are no mobile homes near the airport in the city’s jurisdiction. In fact, the parcels of land in the city limits near the entrance of the airport was already zoned just for businesses.

“This is something in the city and county liaison meetings they talked about, about a year ago,” Dr. Gerald Newton, Director of Development Services for City of Fayetteville said.

Newton oversees code enforcement and zoning for Fayetteville.

He said Cumberland County agreed to proceed with adopting the ordinance as well.

If that happens, it would impact McDonald since the property, she owns is within county lines.

“I think it’s terrible,” McDonald said.

Newton said property along the airport’s main entrance is included in the airport’s master plan. It would allow more businesses to move to the area.

“The idea of how do we implement what the airport has been doing and growing and one of the areas was the entryway,” Dr. Newton said.

Meanwhile, McDonald has this message for Fayetteville and Cumberland County leaders.

“Do onto others as you have them do unto you,” McDonald said.

Cumberland County Commissioner Glenn Adams told CBS 17 that commissioners have not discussed this ordinance. It’s unclear when it could appear on the commissioners’ agenda.