CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A former teacher at a Charlotte Middle School accused of distributing is now facing multiple federal charges, according to court records.

On Dec. 14, a federal grand jury charged Adrian Wayne Taylor, a former teacher at Community House Middle School, with two counts of distributing and one count of possessing child pornography.

Court records said the possessed child porn involved a minor under the age of 12 and had been “mailed and shipped and transported using any means and facility of interstate and foreign commerce.”

In February, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested Taylor after a search warrant was executed at his home on Courtney Lane in Matthews.

Authorities said they found “physical evidence” of the crime of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

After his arrest, the principal of Community House Middle School sent parents the following message:

“Good afternoon, Community House families,

This is Principal Slattery with an important message concerning our school. My goal is to provide a safe learning environment for all students and staff at all times. It has come to my attention that criminal charges have been brought against one of our teachers.

An active investigation is underway by law enforcement, and CMS will cooperate fully with investigators. I take these matters seriously and will be working with law enforcement to address them in a manner that ensures the well-being of all students and is in accordance with district policies.

Please understand that we have been provided limited information at this time, but I will update you as soon as there is more information available. Thank you for your support of Community House Middle School.”