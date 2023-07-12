ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two Charlotte men were arrested in York County Tuesday after holding a Facebook seller at gunpoint, which eventually led to a car chase, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident began in York and ended around 2:55 p.m. in Rock Hill on Cherry Road at Oakland Avenue.

Sgt. Kevin Casey says the two suspects pulled a gun on an individual trying to sell a car on Facebook but decided to flee and were chased by deputies into Rock Hill.

The men were chased until eventually crashing into a sign on Cherry Road near Winthrop University. From there, deputies said they fled the car and ran out of their shoes and hats until they were caught.

York County Chase (Courtesy: YCSO)

A firearm was recovered from the vehicle, officials said.

“We just had two individuals from Charlotte, North Carolina, come down here to York County thinking they could steal a car,” said Casey. “If you’re thinking about coming to York County to steal anything, especially if you’re gonna pull a gun on somebody, you might want to think twice.”