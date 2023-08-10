DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are searching for two suspects involved in a carjacking on Fayetteville Road, where a dog that was left in the vehicle is still missing.

“She kind of has like a body of a terrier and like the face shape and head shape of a chihuahua,” the victim, Adonis Jordan, told CBS 17.

Jordan describes his dog, Bella, who he says was stolen in that carjacking in the parking lot of a Durham convenience store. The terrier-Chihuahua mix was a gift for his daughter’s 12th birthday.

“She talked about Bella more than anything that she ever talked about,” Jordan said. “That’s her number one talking point every day.”

On Monday night, Jordan said he went into the store while his car was unlocked with the keys left inside. When he came out, the passenger door was open and a stranger was sitting in it.

Jordan said, then, he got into a scuffle with the stranger and someone else jumped out of a black car, pointing a gun at Jordan’s head.

“Then he just kind of backs out quickly and just pulls off and I was just kind of there just left with no car and no dog,” Jordan said.

Since the incident took place, the car was found in Carrboro, according to Durham police.

But Bella is still missing.

“A lot of people have lost animals and they’re just telling me to keep hope and things can be okay,” Jordan said.

Jordan told CBS 17 that people can contact him through Facebook groups like “Lost Dogs of North Carolina” if they find Bella.

Jordan reminds people to lock their cars even if they leave for a minute.