CONCORD, N.C. (WGHP) — Cedric Bass, of Kannapolis, won a $1 million scratch-off prize months after winning a Cash 5 jackpot.

After a trip to the grocery store Thursday, he decided to make one more stop.

“I got gas and the ticket from across the street,” Bass said.

The $10 VIP Platinum ticket Bass bought at the Willow Oaks BP on George W. Liles Parkway in Concord turned out to be a $1 million winner.

Bass has won a lottery prize before.

“I was just here in January,” he said. “I won Cash 5.”

Bass matched all five white balls in the Jan. 6 drawing and won $182,073 after splitting the jackpot with another winner.

When Bass arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to claim his $1 million win, he had a decision to make. He could choose to receive his prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000.

He chose the lump sum amount of $600,000. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $427,503.

