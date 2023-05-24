NEWPORT, N.C. (WGHP) — Jerry Cooper, of Newport, bought a $10 scratch-off ticket and won a $1 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I was in total disbelief,” he said. “It’s one of those once-in-a-lifetime things.”

Cooper, a retail assistant manager, bought his winning 50X The Cash ticket from Waves Mart & Grill on N.C. 24 in Newport. He called his wife immediately to share the news.

“I told her, ‘You’re not going to believe this. I think we just won a million bucks,’” Cooper said. “She thought I was joking.”

Cooper said he assured her that he wouldn’t joke about something like that.

“It’s been kind of surreal for us,” he said. “It’s just a blessing all the way around.”

When Cooper arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday, he had a decision to make. He could choose to receive his prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000.

He chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $427,503.

He said he plans to take a family vacation to the mountains, help pay for his son’s wedding and put some money toward his retirement.

