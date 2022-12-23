FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Stanford Butler, of Fayetteville, bought a $10 scratch-off ticket and won the first $700,000 top prize in a new lottery game, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Butler bought his winning Triple 777 ticket from the Short Stop on Bingham Drive in Fayetteville.

He arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $497,073.

