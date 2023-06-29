CARY, N.C. (WGHP) — Michael Camp, of Cary, said he and his wife will take a trip to Europe to celebrate winning a $453,907 Cash 5 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“We love to travel,” Camp said. “We used to live in Europe, and it will be great to go back.”

Camp said he usually starts to play Cash 5 when the jackpot amount gets high.

“Whenever it gets over $300,000, I like to start buying tickets,” Camp said.

He bought the $1 Quick Pick ticket for Saturday’s drawing on the NC Lottery Official Mobile app.

Camp recalled checking his email Sunday morning and seeing a notification that he won.

“It was surreal,” he said. “I went and woke up my wife. We were both in disbelief.”

Camp arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect his prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $323,409.

In addition to the Europe trip, he plans to celebrate the win with his grandchildren and put the rest in savings.

