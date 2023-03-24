CLAYTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Paul Harrison of Clayton bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $291,828 jackpot.

Harrison bought his winning Quick Pick ticket from Town Food Market Inc. on U.S. 70 West in Clayton.

He matched all five white balls in the March 14 drawing.

Harrison arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $207,928.

