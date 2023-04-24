HOFFMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — Johnny Zinnerman, of Hoffman, bought a $5 scratch-off Thursday morning, drove home, started scratching the ticket outside and uncovered a $250,000 win, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I jumped up and threw my hands in the air,” Zinnerman said.

He said his son drove up in his car and saw Zinnerman celebrating.

“He said he thought I was having a heart attack or something,” Zinnerman said.

Zinnerman, 58, bought his winning ticket from the Hoffman Mini Mart on U.S. 1 in Hoffman.

“I kept looking at it the rest of the afternoon to make sure it was real,” he said. “I’m just grateful and thankful.”

Zinnerman collected his prize at lottery headquarters Friday. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $178,126.

He said he wants to use his winnings to pay some bills and do some home repairs.

He also said he has 14 grandchildren, and he plans to use the money to help take care of them.

