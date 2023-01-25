NEWTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Paul Cobler Jr., of Dallas, won $250,000 on Saturday after buying a $5 scratch-off at Walmart, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I was just trying to figure out if I was dreaming or something,” Cobler said. “I could barely sleep after it happened.”

Cobler, a 51-year-old machinist, bought his winning ticket from the Walmart on Northwest Boulevard in Newton.

He said he took the ticket home and started scratching it while watching TV.

“I was in disbelief,” he said. “I just kept thinking ‘this can’t be real.’”

Cobler arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $178,126.

Cobler said he would like to use the winnings to pay off his house, car and save for retirement.

“Hopefully, from here on out it will be an earlier retirement than I was expecting,” he said.

