BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Michael Hansil, of Ocean Isle Beach, bought a $5 scratch-off and won a $250,000 scratch-off prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Hansil bought his winning $5 Power 5s ticket from Calabash Food & Fuel on Beach Drive Southwest in Calabash.

He arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to claim his prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $178,126.

