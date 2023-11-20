BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Michael Hansil, of Ocean Isle Beach, bought a $5 scratch-off and won a $250,000 scratch-off prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Hansil bought his winning $5 Power 5s ticket from Calabash Food & Fuel on Beach Drive Southwest in Calabash.

He arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to claim his prize.

More from FOX8

North Carolina News

See the latest North Carolina news

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $178,126.

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers?

Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night.

You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website