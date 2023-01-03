RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Carmelo Canepa, of Fuquay Varina, a $20 scratch-off and won a $2 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news relase.

Canepa bought his Platinum ticket from the Circle K on Louisburg Road in Raleigh.

When Canepa arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect his prize, he could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $100,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million.

He chose the lump-sum amount of $1.2 million.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $855,006.