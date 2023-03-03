WADESBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Edward Simmons, of Wadesboro, bought a $3 Powerball ticket and won a $2 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Simmons bought his winning Power Play ticket from the Speedway on East Caswell Street in Wadesboro.

He matched the numbers on all five white balls to win $2 million in Saturday’s drawing. The odds of matching all five white balls are 1 in 11.6 million.

Simmons claimed his prize at lottery headquarters.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $1,425,001.

