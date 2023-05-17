HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — William Byrnside, of Mills River, bought a $20 scratch-off ticket and won the first $2 million prize in a new game.

Byrnside bought his winning ticket from Molly’s Market on Mills Gap Road in Fletcher.

When Byrnside arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize, he had a decision to make.

He could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $100,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million.

He chose the lump-sum amount of $1.2 million.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $855,006.

