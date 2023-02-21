A panel of South Carolina lawmakers have begun an investigation into a $3.5 billion accounting error first revealed last week.

STANLEY, N.C. (WGHP) — Timothy Hollis, of Stanley, won a $110,000 jackpot in the Feb. 6 Cash 5 drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Hollis bought his ticket for $1 from the Circle K on N.C. 27 South in Stanley.

He stopped by lottery headquarters Monday to claim his prize.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $78,375.

