HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WGHP) — Gregory Gray, of Holly Ridge, bought a $20 scratch-off and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Gray bought his winning ticket from the Circle K on U.S. 17 North in Holly Ridge.

He claimed his prize at lottery headquarters Thursday.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $71,256.

