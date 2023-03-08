Balmore Bermudez, of Charlotte, bought a $20 scratch-off and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Bermudez bought his winning Mega 7’s ticket from 786 C-Store on Milton Road in Charlotte.

He arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $71,256.

