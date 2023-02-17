A new list from Forbes has determined the richest person in each state — as well as the source of their money. (Getty)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Willie Weaver, of Fayetteville, bought a $3 Powerball ticket on Monday and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Weaver bought his winning Power Play ticket from Refuel 151 on Cliffdale Road in Fayetteville.

He matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000 in Monday’s drawing. The prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X Power Play multiplier hit. The odds of matching four white balls and the Powerball are 1 in 913,129.

Weaver claimed his prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $71,251.

