Abraham Hernandez, of Wilson, bought a $30 scratch-off and won the first $100,000 prize in the new $5,000,000 Ultimate scratch-off game, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Hernandez bought his winning ticket from Mar-Mac Express Mart on U.S. 117 South in Dudley.

He arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $71,259.

