CONCORD, N.C. (WGHP) — Michael Kindley from Concord bought a $3 Powerball ticket and won a $100,000 prize in the Jan. 14 drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Kindley bought his winning Quick Pick ticket using Online Play through the lottery’s website.

He matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. The prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X Power Play multiplier hit.

Kindley claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $71,259.