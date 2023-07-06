GARNER, N.C. (WGHP) — Anyelo Galvan Duran, of Raleigh, bought a $20 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Duran bought his winning $2,000,000 Riches ticket from EZ Way on Poole Drive in Garner.

He arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday to collect his prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $71,256.

