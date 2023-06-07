CARTHAGE, N.C. (WGHP) — Johnny Carlyle, of Carthage, says he can get a new truck after his weekly lottery purchase led to a $100,000 Cash 5 win, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I’ve had my old one for over 20 years,” Carlyle said. “I’ll get a GMC or Chevy, whichever is a better deal.”

He bought his $1 Quick Pick ticket for Saturday’s drawing from the Speedway on U.S. 15-501 in Carthage.

Carlyle, an auto parts delivery driver, stopped to check his ticket Monday on his way to work.

After checking the ticket, he had to ask the cashier for help.

“I thought something was wrong with the machine,” Carlyle said. “She handed me the winning numbers, and all five matched.”

Once he realized what he won, he called his wife to share the news.

“She got excited and thought I was messing with her head,” Carlyle said.

Carlyle arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect his prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $71,250.

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers? Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night. You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website.